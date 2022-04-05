Michigan Trump supporter fumbles trying to explain why she wants Vladimir Putin to be the US president

Comedian Jason Selvig has followed several right-wing fans as they stage protests or attend rallies. While in Michigan over the weekend for one of Donald Trump's rallies, he captured one woman who said she wants Russia's Vladimir Putin to be president over President Joe Biden.

When asked why she loves Putin so much, she rambled about Nazis, seemingly confused. She alleges that Nazis went to Ukraine after World War II and that Putin is getting a bum rap. According to her, George Bush was a Nazi from World War II. The elder Bush actually joined the Navy as an aviator the day he turned 18 to go fight in World War II against the Nazis. He was ultimately stationed in the Pacific theater, flying 58 attack missions.

Now, the late US senator Prescott Bush was a shareholder who profited from companies that backed Nazis, according to files obtained by The Guardian in 2004.

Further, "The Guardian has obtained confirmation from newly discovered files in the US National Archives that a firm of which Prescott Bush was a director was involved with the financial architects of Nazism," the report said.

His businesses were ultimately seized in 1942 under the Trading with the Enemy Act.

It's unclear whether the woman speaking to Selvig has been to Russia or if she'd prefer to move there. He didn't ask.

Over the weekend, Putin's soldiers tied people's hands behind their backs, shot them and then burned their bodies. The bodies of some women and children show signs of sexual assault. Many have since called the weekend massacre "genocide" or at the very least war crimes or crimes against humanity. Each term has a different meaning or international legal trigger when officially declared. The international community is at work looking at evidence of possible war crimes the United States documented.

See the video of the Trump supporter below: