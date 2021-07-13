Unvaccinated Trump supporter throws a temper tantrum after cruise boots her off over positive COVID test
An unvaccinated Trump supporter recently filmed herself throwing an epic temper tantrum after the cruise she was supposed to be on booted her off after she tested positive for COVID-19.

A TikTok user who goes by the name of Amethyst216 last week posted a video in which she documented what she said was an unjust removal from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship due to her positive COVID test.

At the start of the video, she claims that she already had COVID once three months ago, which she says gives her "high positive antibodies."

As the hazmat suit-clad ship workers try to remove her and her luggage from the vessel, she grows more and more agitated and starts screaming at the top of her lungs.

"I'm tired of Royal Caribbean telling me what I've gotta do when you've been f*cking lying to us!" she screamed. "They're f*cking lying!"

In previous TikTok videos, Amethyst216 expressed her devotion to former President Donald Trump, including a video last year in which she donned a red MAGA hat and said that Trump "loves us and he proves it to us every single day."

