LISTEN: Trump supporter ties himself in knots trying to argue with podcast host
(Shutterstock)

John from Staten Island called into NYC podcaster Michael Signorile's SiriusXM show on Monday, but things didn't work out the way he seemed to have anticipated.

"I don’t even know why I engaged in a discussion on my SiriusXM program with this guy, as he had no facts — literally didn’t know the names players or politicians, just referring to them as 'that guy”— but he is emblematic of many in MAGA world," wrote Signorile on his Substack.

The caller began rattling off questions about "the guy who's from New York," asking vague questions about something that Signorile suggested was likely a conspiracy theory with no supporting facts.

There was a debate about whether Trump was being charged with "insurrection" – in fact, his many charges include "defrauding the United States," but not insurrection.

John then began rattling off comments about conspiracies in Philadelphia during the 2020 election.

Signorile explained that Donald Trump was unsuccessful in each case where he went to court over the election. In most cases, the courts ruled he was relying on unsubstantiated facts and hearsay.

"Let's make believe, in John from Staten Island World, that he was someone who was somehow facing an injustice. Does that give him a right to engage in illegal means to overturn the government?" Signorile asked.

John from Staten Island accused Signorile of using "innuendo," and went on to cite what Donald Trump told people.

Signorile went on to say that the way the American system works is that those who have disagreements use the law to fight their case, they don't side-step the law and do whatever they want. That, he said, is why Trump is being accused of the crimes he is at the federal and state level.

"He is every stereotype of place, the only borough of New York City that voted for Trump — and where there was a rally over the weekend to stop migrant asylum-seekers from being sheltered there, even though just about everyone living there, a place dominated by Italian-Americans, descended from immigrants," Signorile, who said he was from the borough, wrote after the call.

"(And let me tell you that not everyone there is like this!)"

Listen to the exchanges in the audio here.

Trump NewsSmartNewsTrump Indictment