'You don't really believe that': CNN reporter stunned by Trump supporters' Jan. 6th conspiracy theories

CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan was left stunned by Trump supporters who seriously believe that the FBI organized the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

In footage that aired Monday night, O'Sullivan talked with Trump supporters about the Capitol riots and found that many of them believed everything reported about the riots was a "hoax."

"We are very peaceful people," Trump supporter Anita Germano explained. "So it was totally set up. To me, it was the FBI had set it up."

READ MORE: 'The committee has broken through Trump's wall' and knows exactly what he did during riot: CNN's Jamie Gangel

Things got even stranger when O'Sullivan interviewed Trump supporter Jeanie Johnson.

"You said the whole thing was a setup -- you don't really believe that, do you?" he asked her.

"I do!" she replied defiantly. "Because Trump won the election, they've proven it over and over again!"

A Trump fan who identified himself only as "Larry," meanwhile, did acknowledge that some of the people who rioted at the Capitol were Trump supporters, but he argued they were incited by undercover FBI agents.

Watch the video below.

