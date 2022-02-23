Tearful MAGA rioter gets prison time after blaming 'dark energy forces' for luring her into the Capitol

A Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year and declared "this is war" was sentenced to 45 days in jail and assessed a $5,000 fine, NBC News reports.

Mariposa Castro, also known as Imelda Acosta, appeared "gleeful" and "happy" about what was happening on Jan. 6., according to U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton.

“I’ve been reading a couple books about how civil war starts, and so much of history is repeating itself in our country,” Walton said. “I love this country, this country has been good to me, and to see what people are trying to do to this country... is just very concerning.”

"I don't glorify my actions," a tearful Castro told the judge. "I got caught up on the energy, and if I could go back and change things over, I definitely would have brought more peace." She added that "dark energy forces" were to blame for her actions at the U.S. Capitol that day.

Castro's attorney, Elita Amato, told Walton that her client "made a bad mistake" by going to the Capitol and "got caught up in everything."

"She should have left," Amato said. "She had a lapse of judgement, she really did."

One court memo cited Castro saying, "War just started" as she entered the Capitol.

"It’s just the beginning. As Trump says, ‘the best is yet to come,’" Castro said in one video, according to the memo. "It was so ugly. It got ugly in there. It got really ugly. I’m literally by myself. They told me not to be on my own, to find a crowd. And I’m by myself. That just shows how brave I am. If I can do this, you guys can do this."

"It’s a civil war," Castro said in another livestream that evening after she and others in the crowd were driven from the Capitol by law enforcement. "We're coming. ... This is war."

Earlier this month, Castro's attorneys said in sentencing memo that Castro had developed a positive image of Trump after an encounter with him on a golf course.

"In 2006, Ms. Acosta and her husband took a trip to Pebble Beach to play golf," her attorneys wrote. "During one of these golf games they almost got hit by a golf ball of another player. Ms. Acosta turned to look in the direction of the putter and saw it was Trump. They ended up having an amicable conversation together. Ms. Acosta cannot say that this meeting turned her into the Trump fan she later became, but it certainly gave her a positive image of him and she supported him during his run for president."

