WATCH: Trump supporter spits on bystander while ranting that 'all lives matter'
A supporter of President Donald Trump over the weekend was caught on camera coughing and spitting on Black Lives Matter protesters in the town of Swampscott, Massachusetts.

The video, which was posted on TikTok Sunday afternoon, was taken by a man who was attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Swampscott, where he was accosted by some Trump supporters.

One of the Trump supporters, who was wearing a "Trump 2020: No More Bullsh*t" hat, approached him and started coughing and spitting at him while taunting the demonstrators by saying that "all lives matter."

The Trump supporter claimed that he was coughing because the man recording him with his phone was standing too close to him.

"When I see something in my face it makes me cough!" he yelled. "Get out of my face you f*cking moron!"

Watch the video below.



@marcusjohn_ The cops are pressing charges ##blm ##blacklivesmatter ##trump ##trump2020 ##biden2020
♬ original sound - m