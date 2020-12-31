Even Trump's fans will eventually get sick of his 'sore loser routine': former Bush adviser

On CNN Thursday, Mark McKinnon, a Republican strategist who has advised George W. Bush and John McCain's presidential campaigns, tore into President Donald Trump's ongoing refusal to accept his election loss — and predicted even his ardent supporters will eventually lose patience for it.

"What kind of trap is Donald Trump setting for Republicans with this January 6th stunt?" asked anchor John Avlon.

"So the question is, we've all been asking, what could he do between now and the 6th, what can he between now and the 20th?" said McKinnon. "And I think the answer is, he's going to break just about anything he can on his way out. And that was what he planned to do originally. That's basically what he ran on."

"I get the sense that while Donald Trump has a lot of equity with his base, but even with his base, John, I think ultimately the whining and the sore loser routine will get old," said McKinnon. "On the other hand, I think he's going to have a presidency in exile. He knows the best way to get the spotlight is to stay he's running, and he'll be jabbing Joe Biden every day, so the circus will continue, no question."

