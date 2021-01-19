Trump supporter shocked after president commutes sentence of man who swindled him out of his life savings

President Donald Trump last week commuted the prison sentence of a man named Fred Davis Clark, Jr., who in 2015 was convicted for crimes related to a $300 million dollar Ponzi scheme.

Now the Tampa Bay Times reports that one of the man's victims, a Trump supporter named Kimball Pugmire, is not happy with the president's decision.

Pugmire lost his entire life savings thanks to Clark's Ponzi scheme, which the United States Department of Justice says "involved sales at Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas... to approximately 1,400 investors in the Florida Keys and elsewhere."

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Pugmire said that he had hoped Clark would rot in prison for the rest of his life.

"I thought well he will probably die in prison and he deserved it," he explained. "I was thinking that's justice because now he can sit there the rest of his life contemplating what he's done to other people."

Pugmire also said that the president's decision to commute the fraudster's sentence had shaken his faith in whether Trump has been truthful with his supporters.

"I had been trying to forget all this, but it makes you wonder, even being a Trump supporter, about his honesty," he said.