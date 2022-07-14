Trump voters report worse mental health than Biden voters — especially those who think the election was stolen: report

On Thursday, Newsweek reported that a new study finds significant differences in reported mental health among voters who backed former President Donald Trump in 2020, and voters who backed President Joe Biden.

"Overall, a majority (87 percent) of the 1,750 American adults taking part in the study published in Political Research Quarterly declared that their general health was 'about the same,' with 71 percent saying their mental health has also not gotten significantly better or worse since the 2020 presidential election," reported Ewan Palmer. "However, when broken down between those who voted for the former and the current president, those who supported the Republican were less likely to report they now have better mental health, but not general health, than their counterparts who voted for the current president."

Specifically, the report found that only 7 percent of Trump voters say their mental health has gotten better since 2020, whereas 23 percent of Biden voters do.

According to the report, a similar breakdown exists when comparing voters who believe false conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and those who do not.

"Aaron Weinschenk, the Ben J. and Joyce Rosenberg Professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and lead author of the study, told PsyPost that he and fellow researcher Costas Panagopoulos, head of Northeastern's political science department, wanted to examine the effect of people's mental health following the last election to its 'incredibly emotionally-charged and contentious nature,'" noted the report.

This comes after another study suggested that many followers of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that America is controlled by Satanic child traffickers who consume human flesh to achieve immortality, suffer from mental health diagnoses — particularly those driven to acts of violence.

