Trump fans spread lies that the military is 'ready to act' to reinstate him after Arizona 'audit'
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A new Facebook meme making the rounds among Trump supporters is falsely claiming that the American military is "ready to act" to put him back in the White House at the conclusion of the widely panned Arizona "audit" of the 2020 election.

According to PolitiFact, the meme featured a video about the Arizona audit that claimed that the "deep state" would soon be panicking after it exposed purported fraud that cost Trump the election.

"This stuff is coming out and showing what actually happened with the 2020 election," the video states. "The storm is on its way."

A caption accompanying the video reads, "Military ready to act on audit results."

In reality, even if the "audit" conclusively proved that the election was stolen from Trump, it would not automatically "reinstate" him as president and the American military would not recognize him as its legitimate commander in chief.

"The reference to the military in the Facebook post is vague about what group is standing 'ready,'" writes PolitiFact. "But spokespersons for state and federal units said their agencies are not involved in responding to the Maricopa ballot review."

The "audit" of the 2020 election has drawn widespread criticism and ridicule from elections experts, who have called it unprofessional and completely biased.

Among other things, auditors have been mocked for searching for bamboo fibers in ballots, which they say would prove nefarious Chinese influence over Arizona's elections last year. Additionally, some Trump supporters have accused Maricopa County elections official of shredding Trump ballots, feeding them to chickens, and then having the chickens incinerated to cover up the evidence.

SmartNews