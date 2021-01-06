Stunned Republican says attack on US Capitol like something he saw in Iraq: 'The election is over!'

Wisconsin Republican Rep Mike Gallagher joined other members on CNN denouncing the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday while they were voting to accept Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Gallagher said that he hasn't seen anything like what happened today since he was fighting in Iraq. He went on to demand that President Donald Trump tell his supporters "to stop it."

"Yes, we're hunkered down in our offices here. I'm not in the Capital, but this is insane. I've not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008," he said. "This is America and this is what's happening right now. The president needs to call it off. Call it off! Call it off! It's over. The election is over. And the objectors need to stop meddling with the primal forces of our democracy here."

"They need to stop it. There is a cost," Gallagher continued. "They think they're just having a protest debate, and they can get away with it because it's not actually going to overturn the election. Well, now we're seeing the cost of that play out in realtime. If we don't think other countries around the world are watching this happen right now, if we don't think the Chinese Communist Party is sitting back and laughing, then we're deluding ourselves. So, call it off, Mr. President. We need you to call this off."

He also posted this video to Twitter:

