Racist and QAnon Trump fans rally in Montana with 'Trump won' message

Pickup trucks blared their horns in downtown Bozeman, MT on Monday as they rallied for the former president on his 75th birthday.

Trump lost the county by 7% points in December, but as has been happening across the country, some of the former reality TV show stars fans refuse to accept the fact he decisively lost the 2020 election.

They have been emboldened by Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), who voted with the insurrectionists to overturn the election results following the January 6th insurrection.

One Trump supporter flew the flag of the racist traitors of the Confederacy.C

Confederate flag in Bozeman, MT. Bob Brigham.





Another participant flew the flag of the Three Percenters militia group:

Three percenters militia group. Bob Brigham





And another flew the flag of the QAnon conspiracy theory:





QAnon cultist in Bozeman, MT. Bob Brigham.

QAnon pickups in Bozeman, MT. Bob Brigham





Many pushed the lie that "Trump won" the 2020 election:



