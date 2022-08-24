DOJ isn’t naming the prosecutors involved in the Trump case — legal experts think it's for their own safety

Former federal prosecutor and Los Angeles Times legal expert Harry Litman and Robert Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann noticed a key piece of information missing on the case around former President Donald Trump.

Weissmann pointed out that the Justice Department hasn't named the prosecutors who are on the case around the Mar-a-Lago search and investigation, which is a dramatic shift from previous cases, like his. When Weissmann was working under special counsel Robert Mueller his name as well as the names of other prosecutors were named in court documents. Now, they're not.

Weissmann wondered if this is an indication that there is a fear of physical threats and character assassination from supporters of the former president. Thus far they've done that with the judge who approved the search warrant of Mar-a-Lago. They not only attacked him, but they searched for his children and went after his Synagogue, forcing them to cancel Shabbat services.

Litman explained that it's a kind of caution that he's "never seen before."