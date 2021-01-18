Trump supporters were ‘doing Putin’s bidding’ with failed coup attempt: Speaker Pelosi

In a wide-ranging interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed the attack on the U.S. Capitol, noting that it's the kind of visual of instability that American foe Vladimir Putin would enjoy.

"We learned a lot about our system of government over the last four years with a president who disdains democracy and, as you have said numerous times, has other agendas," Clinton said. "What they all are, I don't think we yet know. I hope historically we will find out who he's beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol. But we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy. Do you think we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?"

Pelosi picked up on who Trump is "beholden to," noting that the now-infamous photo of her pointing at him was her alleging that with Trump all roads lead back to Russia. Pelosi has been on the House Intelligence Committee for decades and as Speaker is briefed on specific threats against the United States and other international issues.

"I don't know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world," Pelosi explained. "And these people, unbeknownst to them, maybe, are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin's business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States."

Listen to the full interview below: