Trump rallygoers admit to reporter that their son is ‘concerned’ about their MAGA fanaticism
Screengrab.

Two Trump supporters who showed up 12 hours early for a rally in Nebraska revealed that their son is worried about the amount of time they devote their Trump fandom.

Even though gates did not open until 3 p.m. the two explained that they had arrived at 8:30 a.m.

They explained they have a 21-year-old son.

“He is concerned we’ve let it consume a lot of our time, and it does consume us," the woman said.

The rally was eventually postponed.

"Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska," Trump said in a statement. "Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st. The most important thing is to keep you safe, and that cannot be done with such a terrible forecast."

The Trump rally was planned to support Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who has been accused of sexually assaulting eight women.



