'You FRAUD!' Trump supporters rage after Kevin McCarthy tells Fox News Biden was 'legitimately elected'

Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday admitted what has long been obvious to the majority of Americans: President Joe Biden legitimately defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
While appearing on Fox, host Bret Baier asked McCarthy to comment on Trump's continued claims about actually winning the 2020 election, despite the fact that he lost it.
"Joe Biden is the President of the United States," McCarthy said, per CNN's Annie Grayer. "He legitimately got elected."
Many Trump supporters who were watching Fox News, however, reacted with instant rage to McCarthy's statement.
Check out some replies below.
.@GOPLeader just said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected. He is a weak, ineffective leader. He needs to neve… https://t.co/w01H98SurM— american blonde (@american blonde) 1626215002.0
@GOPLeader Biden was elected legitimately? Here we go folks another damn Rino. @DonaldJTrumpJr please tell us you do not support this guy.— Eddie Gonzalez (@Eddie Gonzalez) 1626214847.0
Kevin McCarthy! You ARE A FRAUD! I heard what you said about Biden being “legitimately” elected! You are a RINO!! T… https://t.co/S79wqC9DFV— Loraleejiron (@Loraleejiron) 1626214764.0
@GOPLeader just heard McCarthy say Biden was legitimately elected. Then in the next sentence he says we know there… https://t.co/dBwAUBsahX— ed glomb (@ed glomb) 1626215078.0
Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy just said, "Joe Biden is president and he was legitimately elected". Also, won't an… https://t.co/DNvwSWUmY5— THE TRUTH (@THE TRUTH) 1626215208.0
@GOPLeader just told Bret Baier that Joe Biden is the legitimate President and Biden was legitimately elected. He's… https://t.co/91pVzFhEge— Lego sets are infrastructure (@Lego sets are infrastructure) 1626215311.0
Kevin McCarthy, I put you on my Rino list today. I bet a lot of other people did too! For you to say on public that… https://t.co/AQ25EQWAAW— Ella (@Ella) 1626214852.0