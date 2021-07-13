'You FRAUD!' Trump supporters rage after Kevin McCarthy tells Fox News Biden was 'legitimately elected'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday admitted what has long been obvious to the majority of Americans: President Joe Biden legitimately defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

While appearing on Fox, host Bret Baier asked McCarthy to comment on Trump's continued claims about actually winning the 2020 election, despite the fact that he lost it.

"Joe Biden is the President of the United States," McCarthy said, per CNN's Annie Grayer. "He legitimately got elected."

Many Trump supporters who were watching Fox News, however, reacted with instant rage to McCarthy's statement.

