‘Kids can see it’: Neighbors frustrated as Trump supporters refuse to take down profanity-laced anti-Biden flag
Screenshot via WJHL

An anti-Biden flag on a homeowner's property in a Tennessee town has some residents upset over its foul language, WJHL reports.

"F*** Biden and f*** you for voting for him," the flag reads.

Munford Mayor Dwayne Cole says that although the flag is offensive, he doesn't have the power to take it down.

"It's vile. It's vulgar. It's protected speech under the Constitution. If I had the authority to make him take it down, I would definitely do that," Cole said, adding that he spoke with the homeowner who said he has no intentions of taking the flag down. The homeowner also reportedly has a pro-Trump flag that contains profanity.

Speaking to WJHL, local resident Jay DeWitt said that it's not the politics of the flag that bothers him, it's the profanity.

"If it said f*** Trump, I would have the same problem," he said. "I have children. I have two children. We have a lot of children in that community. The kids can see it."

Watch WJHL's report on the story below:

