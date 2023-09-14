MAGA threats to Hunter Biden prosecutors force FBI 'to create a stand-alone unit to investigate': report
The prosecutors involved in the Hunter Biden case have been on the receiving end of violent threats -- but not from supporters of President Joe Biden.

Rather, reports NBC News, the threats have come from right-wingers who believe that the prosecutors have not been tough enough on Biden.

In fact, threats have gotten so bad that they "have prompted the FBI to create a stand-alone unit to investigate and mitigate them."

The threats against the Hunter Biden prosecutors come as the FBI has already faced a rising number of threats after the agency executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve top-secret government documents that he stashed there and refused to give back even after being served a lawful subpoena for them.

"An intelligence bulletin last year said the FBI was investigating an unprecedented number of threats against agents and facilities in the wake of the August 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida," notes NBC News. "A few days after the search, a man who was present at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was shot and killed after he tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office wearing body armor and carrying a rifle."

