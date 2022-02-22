Pelosi ridicules Trump after Supreme Court rejects his effort to hide Jan. 6 documents

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) mocked Donald Trump after the former president lost his effort at the Supreme Court to shield records from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it will not take up former President Donald Trump’s case challenging the disclosure of his White House documents to the House January 6 investigation, a formal conclusion to his unsuccessful bid to keep those records secret," CNN reported Tuesday. "The court had previously rejected Trump’s emergency request to block the National Archives from turning over the materials while the court considered whether to take up the case. The documents Trump was trying to block in court are already in the hands of the House Select Committee investigating January 6."

Pelosi mentioned Trump's role in the Capitol attack in her statement.

"Today, the Supreme Court made resoundingly clear that no one is above the law – not even a former president who incited a deadly insurrection," Pelosi said.

"By again rejecting the former president’s attempts to hide documents related to January 6th, the Court’s decision is a victory for the truth, for the rule of law and for the American people," she said. “Reviewing these documents is essential to gaining a full picture of the events leading up to, during and after the January 6th attack on our Democracy. Now that the Court has ended the former president’s unlawful and dangerous campaign to hide the truth from the American people, the House’s Select Committee to Investigate January 6th will continue its laser focus on finding the truth of that dark day and ensuring it never happens again.”