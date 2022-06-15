Trump is ‘facing a season of legal reckoning’: Eric Swalwell explains how he’s exploiting Jan. 6 evidence

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California on Tuesday explained how he is using evidence presented to the public during the select committee hearings as he sues Donald Trump under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

"Prosecutors are not the only lawyers watching Jan. 6 committee's hearings looking for evidence, there is a small army of lawyers who have already made Donald Trump a defendant in civil lawsuits who are also looking for evidence to use against Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 committee hearings," MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

After Schiff filed the lawsuit, Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. quickly lawyered up and sought to claim "absolute immunity" from the lawsuit.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta disagreed, allowing the lawsuits to proceed.



Swalwell explained how much evidence he has compiled because of the select committee.

"Lawrence, Donald Trump looks guiltier after all of this evidence, not more innocent," he said.

Swalwell explained "we filed our lawsuit right after the impeachment trial of Donald Trump where we had very little evidence because we had no cooperative witnesses."

The congressman served as an impeachment manager in Trump's other Senate trial.

"Now, because of the Jan. 6 commission, because of the Department of Justice's hundreds of indictments and what we have learned from those defendants, and because of lawsuits in New York, as well as what's being investigated in Georgia, Donald Trump right now is going into a season of legal reckoning," he said.

"And there are storms that are really brewing right now in strengthening that could hit him, both criminally and civilly. I brought my case civilly to do mine in small part, to bring accountability to the person who started the insurrection and I hope as far as accountability, it ends with him being held accountable."

Watch: