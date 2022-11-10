IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Trump's tax records from going to Congress

Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" hosted by Turning Point Action. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to take "extraordinary" measures to prevent Congress from receiving former President Donald Trump's tax records.
Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay to block the House Ways and Means Committee from getting the tax records. A lower court has ruled that the committee is entitled to see the former president's tax returns.
In a legal brief on Thursday, Treasury and the IRS argued that Trump's team "cannot satisfy the demanding standard for that extraordinary relief."
The House Ways and Means Committee said it would use the tax returns to investigate how the IRS audits presidential tax records.