Supreme Court Justice John Roberts temporarily blocks Congress from getting Trump's tax returns
John Roberts (pho by Andrew Harnik for AFP)

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday granted a temporary stay to prevent a congressional committee from receiving former President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Trump asked the high court to block a prior judge's ruling which ordered the IRS to turn over Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. The documents were scheduled to be handed over later this week.

