Trump appears to have admitted to tax schemes during his rant in Sarasota: analysis

Writing in The Washington Post this Tuesday, Aaron Blake pointed to Donald Trump's recent comments where he seemed to admit to the tax schemes he's been accused of.

"They go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car," Trump said Saturday night at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. "You didn't pay tax on the car or a company apartment. You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far where your house is. You didn't pay tax. Or education for your grandchildren. I don't even know. Do you have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?"

According to Blake, Trump's words undermine a repeated claim of his: That he knows "more about taxes than any human being that God ever created."

"That's an extremely far cry from someone saying he didn't even know they had to pay taxes on perks like apartments and company cars," Blake writes. "That's among the most basic bits of corporate tax knowledge one could have."

Over at Slate, Daniel Politi made a similar point: "His words Saturday night marked his most extensive comments on the charges that were unsealed Thursday. And follows a pattern that had earlier been set out by his son, who also appeared to acknowledge the existence of tax schemes as he minimized their importance."

