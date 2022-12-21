IRS never audited Trump during first two years in White House despite policy of 'mandatory' audits for presidents

After the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release redacted information about former President Donald Trump's tax returns, the committee's Democrats revealed that the Internal Revenue Service never bothered auditing Trump for the first two years of his presidency.

As the New York Times reports, "House Democrats revealed that the materials they obtained showed that the IRS had failed to audit Mr. Trump’s tax filings during his first two years in office, despite having a program that makes audits of sitting presidents mandatory."



Furthermore, they found that the IRS only started an audit of Trump's taxes in 2019, when House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) delivered a formal request for them.

However, it seems that the audit of Trump's taxes was never completed.

John Koskinen, the former I.R.S. commissioner who served during the first year of Trump’s presidency, tells the Times that he had no involvement in the process to audit presidential taxes, although he did think it was strange that the IRS did not follow its own policy.

"It does seem to me to be a legitimate question, if the IRS had the responsibility and wasn’t auditing, what’s the explanation?" he said.