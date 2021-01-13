'I was saddened by the calamity at the Capitol': Trump condemns violence after impeachment for inciting it
President Donald Trump. (Official White House photograph)

President Donald Trump addressed the public in a YouTube video on Wednesday after the House voted to impeach him for a second time.

Sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Trump said that he "unequivocally" opposes "violence and vandalism."

He said that "Making America Great again was always about following the rule of law" and being respectful to law enforcement.

"No true supporter of mine could ever support political violence," he said. "No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."

Trump claimed that those who do things like this aren't supporting the MAGA movement but "attacking it." He asked his supporters to find ways to "ease tensions" and "calm tempers and help to promote peace in our country."

Given massive demonstrations of Trump supporters are expected in all 50 states, Trump said that he wants people to protest, but that "there must be no violence, no law-breaking and no vandalism of any kind." Instead of characterizing the attack on the Capitol and the Legislative Branch, Trump called it a "calamity."

He closed by attacking Democrats for an "attack on the First Amendment" and attempts to "censor, cancel or blacklist" people.

It was a sharp turn from the president who previously called for his supporters to go to the U.S. Capitol and "fight" for their votes.

At no point in the message did he mention the impeachment approved by the House.

See the video below:

A Message from President Donald J. Trump www.youtube.com