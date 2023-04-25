'Fish or cut bait': Judge tells Trump's lawyer to decide if he's testifying in E. Jean Carroll case
Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower in New York City (AFP Photo/Drew Angerer)

The jury selection and opening statements were both finished by the end of the first day of E. Jean Carroll's civil trial against former President Donald Trump. Caroll alleges that Trump knowingly defamed her after she accused him of rape.

At the close of the first day, as Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina finished his opening statement, Judge Lewis Kaplan asked if the defendant would be testifying. Understandably, having the president in a courtroom adds many security concerns that must be considered. Given the trial is expected to go for five to ten days, it would create a tight timeline for the Secret Service to coordinate.

The jury was dismissed for the day when Judge Kaplan brought it up, Law&Crime editor Adam Klasfeld was live-tweeting the proceeding.

“The answer is: I’m not sure, your honor," Tacopina said when asked if Trump would appear.

“You’re going to have to tell me — this week," Kaplan said simply. “Fish or cut bait.”

