Trump charges $100K per couple for Texas fundraiser
Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump is charging couples $100,000 to attend a private luncheon with him just ahead of his scheduled rally in Conroe, Texas, this coming Saturday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Following the luncheon will be a private reception where couples pay $5,000 to attend, but the price shoots up to around $50,000 for attendees to participate in a round-table discussion and have a photo opportunity with Trump.

The fundraisers are for Trump's political action committee called "MAGA Again!"

"The fundraisers add to a busy day for Trump that will also include speaking at a political conference with his oldest son Donald Trump Jr. at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston," the Houston Chronicle reports. "And at 7 p.m., Trump is scheduled to take the stage at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for a rally that will include Gov. Greg Abbott."

SmartNews