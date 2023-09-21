'They failed': Trump lashes out at Republicans and demands they defund prosecutors

Donald Trump on Wednesday put pressure on Republican lawmakers to "defund" any federal prosecution into the former president.

Trump, who is currently facing dozens of felony counts in various jurisdictions, has consistently tried to get those in power to do his bidding. In this case, he sent out an alert to the congressional Republicans.

Trump took to Truth Social, his own social media platform created when he was booted off of most other social sites, to make his pointed request.

"A very important deadline is approaching at the end of the month. Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized Government that refuses to close the Border, and treats half the Country as Enemies of the State," Trump wrote.

He then added:

"This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots. They failed on the debt limit, but they must not fail now. Use the power of the purse and defend the Country!"

