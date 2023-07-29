Donald Trump
In a series of rapid-fire wild rants Donald Trump on Friday insisted he should not be indicted on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and appeared to strongly suggest that because he won his Senate impeachment trial on insurrection charges he will not face an indictment.

Trump ten days ago announced his attorneys had received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, and on Thursday his attorneys reportedly were told to expect an indictment.

"How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate?" Trump asked on his social media platform, falsely equating a highly-partisan political event with an actual criminal investigation and jury trial in a court of law.

"In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!!"

Trump also made false accusations of election interference and prosecutorial misconduct.

Trump was not "fully acquitted" in his second Senate impeachment.

Charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with "incitement of insurrection," the final vote in his Senate trial on that charge was 57 "guilty" votes and 43 "not guilty" votes. Despite the "bipartisan majority," the Senate trial required 67 guilty votes to convict.

Later, in a mysterious post, the ex-president who is already facing two criminal indictments, and likely will face two more, appeared to suggest he will not be indicted.

"I expect nothing from the meeting with my lawyers and the Lunatics in the DOJ regarding January 6th. They just want to interfere with the Presidential Election on 2024. It is their new form of CHEATING, but we will WIN !!!"

In a separate post he also said: "They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail, with Meritless Garland and Trump Hating Lisa Monaco. They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice."