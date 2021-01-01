President Donald Trump took another step in his ongoing attacks against Mitch McConnell's second in command, Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

In a Friday tweet, he asked Gov. Kristi Noem to run against Thune as part of the Senate primary in 2022.

"She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!" Trump tweeted.





It's Trump's second attack in the past few weeks on Republicans that have failed to deliver for Trump when he demanded it.

There are political concerns with Noem as the GOP nominee after she failed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in her small state. South Dakota leads the nation in deaths from the virus. According to the Washington Post, the state "has by far the highest per capita death rate in the country — 18.7 deaths per 100,000 people."