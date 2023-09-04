Trump fantasizes about what he'll do to Joe Biden 'when it’s our turn'
Donald Trump (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Donald Trump has been fantasizing on his social media site again. This time he is dreaming about what he will do to President Joe Biden if he takes it back in 2024.

"The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it’s our turn. They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that’s where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!" Trump wrote on Sunday evening.

It isn't the first time Trump has played with the language of going after his political opponents. During he 2016 election he led his crowds in chants of "lock her up" about Hillary Clinton. But when it was his time to take over, Trump backed down and never did anything to go after Clinton.

This time around, he is claiming he'll make good on his threats. In an interview with Glenn Beck, he explained "I think you have to because they did it to us" when asked about jailing his opponents.

