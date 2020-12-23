Trump goes after 'Mitch's boy' South Dakota Senator John Thune

President Donald Trump is already flexing his strength against Republicans in his party.

Tweeting veto threats for the COVID-19 stimulus bill and the government funding package, Trump also took off after Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

He said that Thune, among other Republicans, is up for reelection in 2022 and needs to go in a primary. "Political career over!!!" Trump tweeted.

The threat came after Thune refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"I just don't think that it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this," John Thune, the No. 2 ranking Republican senator, said.

See Trump's tweet below: