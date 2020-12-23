Trump goes after 'Mitch's boy' South Dakota Senator John Thune
Photo by U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Seybert

President Donald Trump is already flexing his strength against Republicans in his party.

Tweeting veto threats for the COVID-19 stimulus bill and the government funding package, Trump also took off after Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

He said that Thune, among other Republicans, is up for reelection in 2022 and needs to go in a primary. "Political career over!!!" Trump tweeted.

The threat came after Thune refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"I just don't think that it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this," John Thune, the No. 2 ranking Republican senator, said.

See Trump's tweet below: