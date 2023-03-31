Trump to make first court appearance Tuesday since being indicted: report

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, CNN’s Evan Perez reports.
Trump, who on Thursday became America’s first former president to be indicted, is scheduled to appear briefly before Judge Juan Merchan.
“Right now the plan is for him to be presented before a judge to hear what these charges are,” Perez said.
The secret service has been working with local law enforcement in New York in planning for the former president’s court appearance in New York.
“This is expected to be a very short thing, only 10 minutes,15 minutes. It's very rudimentary and they expect, or they anticipate that they can get him in and then get him out before there's any danger that is posed to the former president,” Perez said.
“Right now the plan is for him to be presented to a judge on Tuesday to hear what these charges are.”