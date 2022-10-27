Trump to rally for Marco Rubio in Miami, but no mention of DeSantis
SAUL LOEB/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

Ex-President Donald Trump will hold a rally for Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Nov. 6, but Gov. Ron DeSantis does not seem to be invited. The announcement by Trump’s Save America PAC of the rally in Miami just two days before Election Day is yet another indication of the rift between Trump and his former protégé DeSantis over their apparent shared ambitions for a 2024 presidential run. “President Trump delivered an historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is tod...