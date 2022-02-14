Trump argued Tom Brady's wife Gisele ruined the NFL legend: new book

The president who served fast food to the college national football champions worried that supermodel Gisele Bündchen was ruining superstar quarterback Tom Brady with good cooking.
Trump's views on the subject were revealed in the forthcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, according to an excerpt obtained by Yahoo! Sports columnist Charles Robinson.
The book reported, "the football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet."
READ: Trump facing his 'greatest legal danger yet' over 'flagrant, long-term' law-breaking
The comments reportedly happened during a dinner with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at Bedminster in 2020.
Despite Trump's fears of Brady's healthy diet, the quarterback was the MVP of the Super Bowl, his seventh title.
Read the full report.