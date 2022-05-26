75-year-old homeless man set on fire under Trump Tower Chicago 'likely to die': report
Screengrab.

Trump Tower Chicago was near the scene of a brutal assault on a homeless man on Wednesday morning, Fox 32 reported.

"Chicago Police have released surveillance pictures of a man wanted for setting a man on fire downtown. A charred wall shows the exact spot of this vicious crime. Police say a 75-year-old man was sleeping on North Lower Wabash, near the loading dock for Trump Tower early Wednesday morning, when another man poured flammable liquid on him then ignited it," the network reported.

Police released photos of the suspect wearing a Hoodrich jacket.

"As for the victim, he's known by many as 'The Walking Man'. His real name is Joseph Kromelis. He's been seen walking Chicago's streets for years. It was 6 years ago, almost to the day, when Kromelis was beaten with a bat and hospitalized in another brutal attack," the network reported.

The network described Kromelis as fighting to survive. He is in critical condition at Northwestern Hospital.

Kromelis suffered third-degree burns over 65% of his body, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“We were just told he’s most likely to die,” one law enforcement source told the newspaper

Watch:


