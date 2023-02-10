Trump trails DeSantis by 13% in GOP 2024 president poll
Ron DeSantis at Southwest Florida International Airport on Oct. 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida. - Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Will it be Don vs. Ron in 2024 — or Don vs. Ron and the rest of them? Former President Donald Trump badly trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new head-to-head national poll of Republican 2024 voters. But Trump runs dead even with DeSantis when other GOP wannabes like former Vice President Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and others are also included in the options. The results set up a clear test for DeSantis: If he can clear the field early he has a decent shot at giving Trump a run for his money. If the primary race turns into a crowded dogfight, it’s advantage Trump. “The unknown fact...