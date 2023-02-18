Trump to trek to site of Ohio train accident

Former president Donald Trump will be visiting the site of a train accident in East Palestine, Ohio next week, according to his son, Donald Trump, Jr.

As Raw Story reported earlier, the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying massive amounts of vinyl chloride in East Palestine, Ohio has been a disaster, with thousands forced to evacuate their homes.

But many people are being fed terrifying false claims that the accident has released toxic chemicals into the Mississippi River and is about to cause a nationwide poisoning — and according to The Daily Beast, a certain misinformation site is partially responsible.

"The claims began circulating on Twitter earlier this week in what Caroline Orr Bueno, a behavioral scientist who studies disinformation, described as a 'coordinated campaign,'" reported Allison Quinn. "Several Twitter users shared the exact same map to push the claim that farms along the Mississippi River were under threat from dangerous chemicals released in the Ohio train derailment, despite experts reassuring that is not the case."



According to Bueno's report on Substack, the disinformation can be traced back to a site called Eden Reports.