Trump fires shots across DeSantis bow — and claims he scored more votes than Ron
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis / Gage Skidmore

Former President Donald Trump continued his war against Ron DeSantis the day after the 2022 elections with more attacks on the Florida governor.

Trump mostly held back on his attacks against his possible 2024 challenger throughout the course of the election season, aside from calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious" the weekend before the election. But on Election Day, the gloves came of and Trump went on a full attack.

"Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?" Trump posted on his personal social media account.

DeSantis hasn't declared he's running, but a moment at the gubernatorial debate led many to conclude that he's in. At one point, his Democratic challenger asked whether DeSantis would commit to filling out his last term. DeSantis refused.

Pundits have spent the day trashing Trump and the idea of the MAGA Republican leading the Republican Party because those candidates were more likely to fall on Tuesday. Still, Trump took a victory lap, taking credit for the wins in the House.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened DeSantis while speaking with Fox Digital, “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering – I know more about him than anybody – other than, perhaps, his wife."

DeSantis hasn't weighed in on the attacks from Trump over the past few days.

