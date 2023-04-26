Trump trashes McCain's funeral in new book: 'Much like his wars, it never ended'
Sen. John McCain (R), Donald Trump -- AFP/Gage Skidmore via Flickr

In his new book Letters to Trump, former President Donald Trump resurrected his dislike for the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain, this time taking aim at the deceased lawmaker's 2018 state funeral for being too long.

“I never warmed to him, never felt good about anybody having anything to do with John McCain and never will, even despite the fact that at their request, I gave him the world’s longest funeral, 11 days. Much like his wars, it never ended," Trump wrote in his book according to the New York Post.

As the Post points out, McCain's memorial events actually lasted five days, not 11. Trump, who had disparaged McCain on more than one occasion, was not invited to the funeral.

Trump also took aim at McCain's daughter Meghan, writing that at "the request of many of [Meghan’s] representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan."

“In his own very special way, he was a RINO’s RINO," Trump wrote.

Trump's first took a shot at McCain after he called Trump’s statements on national security “uninformed and indeed dangerous” during the 2015 presidential campaign.

Trump replied by saying McCain was “not a war hero” and that he preferred “people who weren’t captured" -- referring to McCain being shot down in 1967 over Hanoi and tortured in captivity as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam war.

