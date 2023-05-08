Trump's lawyer admits his own client was 'crude' and 'rude' to women in rape trial wrap-up
In the closing arguments of the E. Jean Carroll civil rape trial in New York, former President Donald Trump's attorney acknowledged his client has a problem with how he treats women, reported Newsweek.

"On Monday, attorney Joe Tacopina called Trump's comments in the 2016 'Access Hollywood' tape 'crude' and 'rude' in his closing arguments, telling the jury that Carroll's lawyers were intentionally using the things people hate about the former president to make their case," reported Katherine Fung. "'How many times did they play the Access Hollywood tape? Five? Donald Trump said women 'let' you do it. Yes, it was crude. He apologized for it in the debate with Hillary Clinton,' Tacopina said. 'They are using the Art of Distraction. They are trying to take parts of Donald Trump you hate and stretch them over her story. If this weren't about Trump, we wouldn't be here today. No way.'"

Carroll, who is suing Trump for battery and defamation, alleges that the former president raped her in the dressing room of a department store in the late 1990s, although she admits to not remembering the exact date.

Trump called her a liar and said that she is "not [his] type," which Carroll alleges destroyed her career prospects.

A key piece of character evidence in the trial was Trump's comments on the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump claimed women allow you to do "anything" to them when you're rich and famous, including assault and "grabbing" them by their genitals. During a deposition in the case, Trump said that "historically" it is true that celebrities could get away with assaulting women, "unfortunately or fortunately."

Trump, who was touring his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland during much of the trial proceedings, declined to take the stand himself or call any witnesses in his own defense, leaving it at Tacopina's cross-examination of Carroll. The jury is scheduled to begin deliberating on Tuesday.

