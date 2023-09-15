Trump strategy is successfully throwing trials into 'chaos and confusion': columnist

When it comes to justice and politics, there's the rule of law – and then there's the "rule of Trump," according to Salon's Andrew O'Hehir.

In just the last couple of days he's sued a judge in his New York fraud trial and filed to have the judge in his federal election case recused. Then he went on TV where legal experts said he openly "confessed" to his crimes.

"Consider this week — well, consider any given week of the last few hundred, honestly. But in this particular week, Trump appeared to worsen his legal troubles by way of an unasked-for confession in what was supposed to be a friendly interview with onetime Fox News star Megyn Kelly," O'Hehir wrote.

"And also launched a vigorous counterattack against not one but two of the judges slated to preside over major Trump-centric court cases."

During his interview with Kelly, Trump repeatedly claimed he was "allowed to take" classified documents from the White House and which somehow caused them to "become unclassified" – remarks that former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance described as a "good confession." National security lawyer Bradley Moss agreed, saying that the interview would be "played at trial by the government."

"Insinuating sinister motivations from the normal operations of his legal and political adversaries, as the thinnest possible veneer for his own motivations, is of course the Trumpian method in a nutshell," writes O'Hehir.

He went on, "The important question is not whether any of his claims have merit; even Trump doesn't actually care about that. It's about whether this strategy of chaos and confusion will work for him one more time, as it has so many times in the past."

Read the full op-ed over at Salon.