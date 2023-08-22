Fulton County judge orders Trump's trial to be televised

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Tuesday issued an order allowing media organizations to televise the trial of former President Donald Trump and 18 others for alleged election interference.

McAfee's order allows recording video images and sound "during all or portions of the proceedings."

The judge permitted several types of cameras, including television cameras, laptops, and cell phones.

WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV, and WXIA-TV were responsible for the recordings, the order said.

The judge's order was reported by Atlanta First News.