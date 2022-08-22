Trump tries to block Justice Department from looking at Mar-a-Lago documents until a watchdog can be appointed
Two weeks after the FBI executed a search warrant of former President Donald Trump's resort, but this Monday lawyers for Trump have moved forward with a lawsuit to stop the DOJ from reviewing the documents until they can be reviewed by a court-appointed representative.

Trump said on his social media site that he would be asking for a so-called "special master" to review the documents before the government does. A special master, however, is for attorney/client privilege. None of the White House documents would fall under such privilege, however. If they were documents involving Trump and his White House counsel, those would still belong to the U.S. government.

At the same time, some of the documents were classified, so a court-appointed person would have to be a representative with high-level access to classified documents.

“Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes,” says Trump's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. “Therefore, we seek judicial assistance in the aftermath of an unprecedented and unnecessary raid on President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.”

It's been two weeks since the government did the search, so they've already been reviewing the documents.

Read the full report at CNBC News.

