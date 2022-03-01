Pro-Trump truckers are mad that Ukraine is getting all the headlines: report

As the trucker-led anti-vaccine mandate movement rolls on, many of its participants are upset that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has all but erased them from the headlines, according to VICE News.

“Truckers at this point can’t compete with the world events, and if the movement won’t transform and adapt, we won’t have the impact that we want,” wrote a member of a popular trucker Telegram group. “With new events comes new ways to bring freedom. The war in Ukraine shows something important, what it really means to hold the line. Canada Truckers failed when things got tough after two days of police…push.”

The "Truckers for Freedom" convoy isn't getting the attention from the media that their Canadian counterparts received. And as mandates start to ease across the country, the convoy's trip to D.C. is encountering little evidence of the “tyrannical” restriction they’re fighting against.

“People now say: Well, those ‘Freedom Truckers’ sure picked a bad week to try and get attention for being victims of tyranny,” wrote one Trucker fan annoyed by the war in Ukraine. “They are starting to twist the events by saying oh our suffering is somehow much less. NO IT IS NOT!”

According to VICE News' Mack Lamoureux, other trucker convoys are in even worse shape.

"Lack of media attention, infighting, and poor planning have led some to fizzle out on their journey to Washington," Lamoureux writes. "One convoy that departed from Florida mustered only about two dozen trucks at departure, and that has declined as they’ve progressed."