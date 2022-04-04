Trump frustrated – and rambling about Hunter Biden’s laptop – as his new app flounders: reports

As former President Donald Trump’s social media venture "Truth Social" struggles to gain traction with users, top executives are leaving the company, POLITICO reports.

Trump is reportedly upset with how things are going at the company and is "eyeing some major shakeups" in the wake of low traffic and glitches affecting the platform. Truth Social has seen a 93 percent drop in new users since its launch, and installs declined by 800,000 users. Trump himself has only posted on the app once.

But according to sources speaking to The Daily Beast, Trump's mind seems to be elsewhere when it comes to any effort to turn his fledgling social media app around. "One person who’s known the ex-president for years said that when Truth Social was recently brought up with Trump in a relaxed social setting, the former president instead kept rambling on about Hunter Biden’s laptop," The Beast reports.

When one person close to Trump was asked why Trump hasn't used the app much himself, the person replied, “He wants it to be a hit first.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Election results would be 'thrown into unimaginable chaos' if Trumpian vote-counting plan is implemented:

Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Before being banned by Twitter, Trump had some 89 million followers there and used the platform constantly, both for presidential statements and to attack rivals.

Trump, who is 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.

He is currently under the shadow of multiple investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.





With additional reporting by AFP