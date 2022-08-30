Donald Trump has a brand new conspiracy theory alleging DOJ cover-up of FBI misconduct

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday alleged a vast conspiracy at the Department of Justice and FBI.

Trump published a picture of a tweet to his Truth Social website by Mike Davis, the head of the far-right Article II Project designed to influence America's courts.

When Davis founded the group in 2019, The New York Times described him as a "take-no-prisoners conservative."

Davis told the newspaper, "What I want to do with the Article III Project is take off the gloves, put on the brass knuckles and fight back."

Davis posted to Twitter, where unlike Trump he is not banned, allegations of a coverup.

"Attorney Garland Merrick Garland just sent out a message to everyone at the Justice Department, ordering no one may contact Congress. (My source: Congress)," he wrote, without providing details.

"Why didn’t he order a similar gag on the inappropriate and illegal Justice Department leaks to the media?" he asked, again without providing evidence. "Coverup."

Unable to retweet Davis, Trump posted a picture of Davis' tweet.

"It has just been reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland has sent a notice to everyone at the Justice Department ordering that no one contact Congress—meaning, I assume, no Whistleblowers allowed! The only reason for this must be that with the firing of the 'Special Agent' In Charge at the FBI, many within are calling political Representatives in disgust at what has happened to Law Enforcement Agencies in the United States of America. Is this interference with the Whistleblower laws?"

Trump also did not provide details of which fired special agent he was discussing.

