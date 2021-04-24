Comedian banned from America for displaying profane anti-Trump sign at his Scottish golf course

"Well, Alex, we know who's not saying anything so far. Caitlyn Jenner's daughters, Kylie and Kendall, have not had any comment. Neither has ex-wife Kris Jenner or any of the Kardashians," said Cohn. "But there are other indications that the idea of a Gov. Caitlyn Jenner is not taking off. She is presenting herself as a 'compassionate disrupter,' in her words, and one of the things she thinks she can disrupt is some of the traditional political calculus here in California, running as a socially liberal, fiscal conservative. Well, that, at least in the early going, appears to have landed with a bit of a thud."

"Equality California is the state's largest LGBTQ advocacy group," said Cohn. "They tweeted right away yesterday, 'Make no mistake, we can't wait to elect a trans governor of California, but Caitlyn Jenner spent years telling the LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump.' They say they will take a hard pass. And that may be the least of Caitlyn Jenner's worries. She broke with President Trump back in 2018, but there's also just the issue of the demographics in this state. It is deeper and deeper blue every year, and experts point to the recall campaign and the signatures that have come disproportionately from Republican pockets in the state, think Fresno, San Diego, Orange County. They say that as a Republican, Caitlyn Jenner does not have the math on her side."

