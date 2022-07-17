Trump turned the GOP into a ‘cult’: retired GOP senator says ‘This guy is so full of himself’
Donald Trump is obsssed with how he views his self-importance, according to a former GOP senator.

"Former Republican Sen. Alan Simpson blasted the current iteration of the GOP as a 'cult' and said former President Donald Trump has 'poisoned our democracy,' according to a recently-released book by Mark Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic," Business Insider reported. "In the book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission,' the 90-year-old ex-Wyoming lawmaker was deeply critical of what he deemed 'the tragedy of what has occurred' during the tenure of 'this vicious animal who has poisoned our democracy.'"

After winning a legislative seat held by his father, Simpson was elected to three terms in the U.S. Senate before declining to seek re-election in 1996.

In the book, Simpson reveals he voted for Trump in 2016, but did not in 2020 and would not back him if he attempts a 2024 comeback.

"We're not really talking about common sense or even politics anymore in my party," Simpson said. "This is not a Republican Party anymore. It's a cult."

Simpson recently appeared in an ad backing the re-election of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is being challenged in the GOP primary for the at-large district by lawyer Harriet Hageman.

