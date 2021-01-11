Internet provider blocking Facebook and Twitter for some subscribers — to fight 'censorship': report

On Monday, KREM reported that Your T1 WIFI, an internet service provider located in northern Idaho, has informed customers that they are blocking Facebook and Twitter "for censorship."

"It has come to our attention that Twitter and Facebook are engaged in censorship of our customers and information," said the company in a message to subscribers. "Our company does not believe a website or social networking site has the authority to censor what you see and post and hide information from you, stop you from seeing what your friends and family are posting. This is why with the amount of concerns, we have made this decision to block these two websites from being accessed from our network."

The company issued a later email backtracking a bit, clarifying that the block only applies to certain users who have requested the action.

In addition to the irony of an internet service provider blocking websites for "censorship," the action could potentially violate Washington state's net neutrality law, as some subscribers live in Spokane.

Republicans have directed their fury at Facebook and Twitter after President Donald Trump — who used their platforms to encourage supporters to turn out to an event in Washington, D.C. that later evolved into a full-scale riot and invasion of the U.S. Capitol — was permanently suspended from these services.